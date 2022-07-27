Electricity shortfall reaches 7,000 megawatts
The power crisis in Pakistan has deepened as the electricity shortfall has gone up to 7,000 megawatts.
According to power division sources, power demand is 29,000 megawatts, while production lags at 22,000mw.
The gap between demand and supply of electricity has reached 7,000 megawatts. Meanwhile, the loadsheeding of 4 to 6 hours is being carried out across the country, the sources said.
Dastgir said increase in the electricity tariff will not have an impact on the poorest consumers. He said the consumers are already paying a big portion of this increase in the form of fuel surcharge. He said this fuel surcharge will now be reflected in the tariff.