News Desk

EU won’t be divided by gas scarcity, German Foreign Minister says

PRAGUE – Europe will not be divided by the Russian-imposed gas scarcity they face, Germany’s foreign minister said Tuesday.
Joining her Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, in Prague for a joint press conference, Annalena Baerbock said: “We are underlining with this that we will not let ourselves be divided, where we as EU states could also act against each other because gas is so scarce, but that we are standing together and that is the most important signal to the Russian President.”
“In the long term, the path is clear: Europe will gain sovereignty through the expansion of renewable energies,” she said.

More Stories
Entertainment

Selena Gomez reflects on life following 30th birthday: ‘My heart feels full’

Entertainment

Katy Perry leaves fans spellbound with her casual appearance

Entertainment

Northern Irish Nobel laureate Trimble dies

Entertainment

Maya Ali enjoys pre-birthday celebration, shares adorable moments

Entertainment

Over 30,000 tourists visit scenic spots in single day

Newspaper

Pakistan likely to be set another monumental chase in Galle

Newspaper

Punjab Open Tennis Tournament in August, announces Secretary Sports

Newspaper

PCB unveils 2022-23 men’s domestic cricket season schedule

Newspaper

Omar Khalid cards 73 to stay in hunt at US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Throwball Coaching Course concludes

1 of 4,428

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More