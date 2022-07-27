EU won’t be divided by gas scarcity, German Foreign Minister says

PRAGUE – Europe will not be divided by the Russian-imposed gas scarcity they face, Germany’s foreign minister said Tuesday.

Joining her Czech counterpart, Jan Lipavsky, in Prague for a joint press conference, Annalena Baerbock said: “We are underlining with this that we will not let ourselves be divided, where we as EU states could also act against each other because gas is so scarce, but that we are standing together and that is the most important signal to the Russian President.”

“In the long term, the path is clear: Europe will gain sovereignty through the expansion of renewable energies,” she said.