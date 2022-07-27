Family of late mountaineer John Snorri calls on President

Family members of late Icelandic mountaineer John Snorri Sigurjonsson called on President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Wednesday.

During a meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the president expressed his condolence on the death of a late mountaineer who died while attempting a K2 summit push in February 2021 along with Pakistani and Chilean mountain climbers, Ali Sadpara and Juan Pablo Mohr.

The family members included widow Lina Moey, daughter and sisters of late Snorri.

On the occasion, Canadian filmmaker and adventurer Elia Saikaly was also present.

The president observed that late mountaineer John Snorri was a renowned mountaineer and passionate about sports.

The late Icelandic also played a very active role in the promotion of mountaineering, he added.