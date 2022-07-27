Fazlur Rehman to chair key meeting of PDM on Thursday

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned a key meeting of the alliance on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the Muslim House in Chak Shahzad on Thursday at 3:00pm which will be presided over by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. All heads of political parties in the PDM will attend the meeting.

According to sources, the recent Supreme Court s verdict on Punjab chief minister s election and overall political situation in the country will come under discussion.