News Desk

Fazlur Rehman to chair key meeting of PDM on Thursday

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned a key meeting of the alliance on Thursday.

The meeting will be held at the Muslim House in Chak Shahzad on Thursday at 3:00pm which will be presided over by Maulana Fazlur Rehman. All heads of political parties in the PDM will attend the meeting.

According to sources, the recent Supreme Court s verdict on Punjab chief minister s election and overall political situation in the country will come under discussion.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Rupee free fall continues as dollar hits Rs236.5 in interbank

Islamabad

Early elections only option for govt: Sheikh Rasheed

National

Govt reshuffles Punjab bureaucracy

Lahore

Punjab govt formation: Imran Khan to visit Lahore on Thursday

Islamabad

The spillways of Rawal Dam will be reopened today at twelve o’clock

Islamabad

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ gets release date: reports

National

PTI decides to move no-trust motion against Dost Mazari

National

More rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP

National

Episode 4 review: In ‘Deemak’, Team Muhafiz spoil another sinister plot hatched by Rawka

National

One killed, four injured in truck, car collision in Loralai

1 of 10,256

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More