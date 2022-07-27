FIA apprehends 2 human traffickers

Rawalpindi-The Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rawalpindi has apprehended two human traffickers during raids and put them behind the bars, informed sources on Tuesday.

The accused agents were identified as Umair Ali and Anaar Jutt, against whom separate FIRs have also been registered, they added.

According to sources, Director FIA Islamabad Zone Waqar Ahmed Chohan, while taking notice of increasing incidents of human trafficking via Iran and Turkey, constituted a special team of officials of AHTC under supervision of Deputy Director Malik Sikandar Hayyat tasking it to arrest the agents involved in the heinous crime. They mentioned the special team of FIA has obtained information about the agent from a deportee from Turkey. The detainee shared with FIA that the agent had received hefty amount from innocent Pakistani citizens to send them from Iran to Turkey and also placed them under severe torture during the journey.

Sources added the team carried out a raid in Taxila and held agent Umair Ali. The accused was moved to FIA Police Station for further investigation, they said.

Similarly, the raiding team of AHTC Rawalpindi also held another agent namely Anaar Jutt for his alleged involvement in taking money from a citizen for sending him Iran on a bogus visa and locked him up.

A senior officer told media men that the detained agents were involved in human trafficking. He said cases were registered against the accused while the investigators of FIA have obtained their physical remand from a court of law for further investigation.

Director FIA Islamabad Zone Waqar Ahmed Chohan appreciated the efforts of the reading team which netted the agents involved in human trafficking.