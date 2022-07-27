Former CM Hamza calls court’s decision dark

LAHORE – In his reaction after the court decision, former chief minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz said that a popularly elected govern­ment has been sent home in a controversial decision.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said: “Has the as­sembly become a rubber stamp? For the last four months, there has been a spectacle in Paki­stan’s largest province.”

Hamza said that it was obvi­ous to the people that the PTI had been given an open license to play with the constitution. “Our history is full of such dark decisions. Justice has been killed by rejecting our plea of full court. A constitutional and statutory procedure has been thrown into the trash,” he re­marked. He added that attempts were made from day one to de­prive the PML-N of its legitimate right to rule through unconsti­tutional measures.

He said that despite all the difficulties, he did not back down from the mission of providing relief to the people through programs like subsi­dies on flour, free medicines and free electricity.

“Eternal Kingdom belongs to the Almighty and no one’s de­feat, or victory is permanent. My mission is to save Pakistan and I will not back down from it. My politics is not for the sake of positions but for public service,” he added.

Senior PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry said that the PML-N will not accept this unjust deci­sion. “It is a unilateral decision because we were not heard. The PML-N will utilise all legal and political options. It is a new Muslim League now. We will take the political struggle to the court of people,” he observed