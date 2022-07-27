Gold price up by Rs1200 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1200 per tola and was sold at Rs.149,500 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs.148,300, the previous day in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1029 and was sold at Rs.128,172 against its sale at Rs.127,143, whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs.117,491 against its sale at Rs. 116,548, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs20 to Rs1600 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs17.14 to Rs1371.74. The price of gold in international market decreased by $12 and was sold at $1718 against its sale at $1730, the association reported.