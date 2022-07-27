APP

Govt allocates Rs.730m for repairing of Balambat Irrigation Channel

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Tuesday approved Rs730 million for reconstruction and repair of Balambat Irrigation Channel and a further extension of 10km in the scheme.

According to the SDO Irrigation Dir Lower, Akhundzada Tayyab, the channel has been closed completely for water to start reconstruction work.

He said that the 10km more extension in the project will increase its length to 76km. He said that the channel will irrigate 17000 acres of land and benefit the local population economically.

The channel will remain closed for a period of six months and said that water would be flown in only the reconstructed portion.

He said that he is fully aware of the hardships of the people, but the reconstruction of the scheme and extension of the scheme is in the larger interest of the local residents. Before starting of work, he said that the people were formally informed.

