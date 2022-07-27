Govt hikes power tariff by Rs3.50/unit
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Tuesday increased the base power tariff by Rs 3.50 per unit and announced that the next two phases with the accumulative impact of Rs4.41/unit will be implemented by October.
Of the total Rs 7.91/unit national average increase in base tariff, Rs 3.50/unit hike in the tariff would be effective from July 26 while another Rs 3.50/unit from August, and another Rs0.91/unit hike from October, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said while addressing a press conference here. Flanked by Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, the power minister claimed that one third consumers will not be affected by the rebasing of power tariff. The government will increase base tariff by Rs 7.91/unit taking the National Average from Rs 16.91/unit to Rs.24.82/unit. The decision will enable government to recover additional Rs893.83 billion from the consumers during ongoing fiscal 2022-23.
Khurram Dastagir said that cabinet had approved increase in base electricity prices.
The hike in base tariff would have no such impact on the consumers as the increase had already been reflected in the monthly bills on account of fuel prices adjustment, he added.
However, he said that government had protected poor segment of the society from the increase. The government had not made any changes in electricity rates for the users consuming from 1 to 50 units in a month. Similarly, there would be no increase in tariff for the consumers using 200 units in a month, he added. First three months would be difficult for the consumers but the power prices would start decreasing from November after reflection of fuel surcharge in the tariff, he added.
The cabinet had also decided to provide smooth and uninterrupted power supply round the clock to the dedicated industrial feeders to protect the livelihoods of the people, the power minister said.
He said it was also decided to provide both gas and electricity on priority basis to five major export sectors on reduced rates. An announcement to this effect would be made soon, he added.
The minister said that power generation has significantly jumped up owing to increased hydel generation from Tarbela and resumption of 1100 MW from nuclear power plant K-2. Currently, hydel generation from Tarbela stood at 4500 MW.
The Circular Debt has been reduced by Rs 214 billion while steps were also being taken to reduce line losses, he added.
To another query, the Khurram said entire tunnel of Neelum Jhelum was being de-watered to assess the confronting issue while Guddu power plant was generating 460 MW.
A new law is coming to effect that will bring transparency in commercial transactions between governments, the minister said. Many friendly countries want to invest in Pakistan, he maintained. There were delays regarding privatisation, he said, adding, the draft law on privatisation for investment in Pakistan will soon land in the assembly for approval, he announced.
Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that the efforts being made by the present government would start yielding results in November this year. Regarding rebasing of the power tariff, the minister said, it was the basic production cost of electricity that included the fuel rate, losses, and other expenses faced in transmitting power to consumers. As per the law, he said, the revision was a regular process, but the PTI government after February 2021 did not carry out the rebasing. “Non-rebasing does not mean that the consumers do not pay the price. Rebasing means to make a formal announcement, as the current government has done today,” he said.
The state minister said the previous government was in the practice of non-announcement of the rebasing but continued increasing the price on account of fuel adjustment and quarter tariff adjustment in electricity bills.