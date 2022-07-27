Govt reshuffles Punjab bureaucracy

Hours after Parvez Elahi took oath as chief minister Punjab, the federal government has removed CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana.

A notification for the removal of the CCPO Lahore was issued today and he was directed to report to the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was appointed CCPO Lahore three months back when Hamza Shahbaz took oath as chief minister of the province.

Moreover, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former secretary Punjab Assembly, has also been appointed as Principal Secretary to CM Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi soon after his oath taking ceremony.

Earlier, on July 22, the Punjab government appointed Faisal Shahkar as new provincial Inspector General (IG) shortly after Rao Sardar refused to continue serving ahead of Punjab chief minister (CM) election.

According to the notifications issued by Establishment Division, Rao Sardar Ali Khan was replaced with Faisal Shahkar. Rao Sardar was appointed as Pakistan Railways inspector general with immediate effect.

The appointment came after top-ranking government officials — IG Punjab and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal — refused to continue serving on their post. AD Khawaja, Faisal Shahkar and Inam Ghani were strong contenders for the IG Punjab post.

The newly-appointed police chief is a grade-22 officer and joined the Pakistan Police Service as the additional superintendent in 1988. He served as the additional inspector general at the Special Branch for almost three years.

Shahkar has also served in the United Nations’ special missions in Bosnia and Liberia among other countries.