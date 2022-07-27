Govt working on summary to impose Governor’s Rule in Punjab: Rana Sana

The federal government has started work on a summary for possible imposition of Governor’s Rule in Punjab, revealed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, the interior minister said the political situation has deteriorated after the Supreme Court’s decision to declare Pervaiz Elahi as new Punjab chief minister.

Criticizing Supreme Court verdict of nullifying PA Deputy Speaker ruling, Interior Minister said that the apex court’s verdict has further worsened the political situation of the country. He said that independent and unbiased judiciary is need of every society.

Rana Sanaullah said that PML-N wanted to go for early election but coalition partners of the federal government opposed the idea.

Interior Minister also warned that if opposition tries to march towards federal capital they will be dealt with accordingly and events of May 25 will be repeated again.