Agencies

Heavy rain damage roads in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR – Intermittent heavy rain has damaged roads in Bahawalpur city while the Met Office has forecast more rains for the region.  The intermittent rain started on Monday and remained continuous lashing for several hours. The rainwater caused flash floods on roads and entered houses and shops. The rainwater accumulated on roads damaged roads even it washed away parts of roads in several areas of the city. The district management said that Commissioner Bahawalpur division, Rajah Jahangir Anwar and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Irfan Ali Kathia themselves had been supervising the work to drain out rainwater from roads. Reports reaching here suggested that walls of few mud houses in slum areas were collapsed. However, no loss o life was reported. The local Met Office said that the region would continue receiving rains till Friday.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Monsoon rains likely to continue across country

Islamabad

PM says no compromise on Parliament’s supremacy

Islamabad

Elahi, not Hamza, is Punjab CM, decides top court

Islamabad

‘ Judicial Coup’: Maryam says as SC removes Hamza

Islamabad

No objection to next Army Chief’s early appointment under relevant laws: Alvi

Lahore

PM Shehbaz, Hamza skip accountability court hearing

Islamabad

Khar to represent Pakistan at D-8 meeting

Karachi

Iraq Airways to start 6 flights for Pakistan in a week

Islamabad

Pakistan reports 371 new Covid cases, 1 more death

Islamabad

Lionhearted and dutiful son of Pakistan – Captain Sarwar Shaheed

1 of 9,577

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More