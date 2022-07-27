News Desk

ICC rewards career-high Test rankings to Babar and Abdullah

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and opener Abdullah Shafique have been rewarded with career-high Test rankings following last week’s superlative performances in the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan achieved their second highest run-chase when they scored 344 for six with Babar contributing 119 and 55, while Abdullah scored 13 and a magnificent 160 not out.

In recognition of these performances, Babar has moved up one place to third in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings for Test Batters and is now the only player in international cricket to feature in the top three across all formats, while Abdullah has vaulted 23 places to break into the top-20 for the first time in 16th position.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Sports

Family of late mountaineer John Snorri calls on President

National

Dhananjaya falls after century as Sri Lanka set Pakistan to chase 508

National

De Silva, Karunaratne stretch Sri Lanka lead over Pakistan

Newspaper

Pakistan likely to be set another monumental chase in Galle

Newspaper

Punjab Open Tennis Tournament in August, announces Secretary Sports

Newspaper

PCB unveils 2022-23 men’s domestic cricket season schedule

Newspaper

Omar Khalid cards 73 to stay in hunt at US Junior Amateurs

Newspaper

Throwball Coaching Course concludes

Newspaper

SBP bids to increase its revenue

Newspaper

Pakistan chess team to participate in Chennai World Chess Olympiad

1 of 1,994

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More