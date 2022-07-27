ICC rewards career-high Test rankings to Babar and Abdullah

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and opener Abdullah Shafique have been rewarded with career-high Test rankings following last week’s superlative performances in the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan achieved their second highest run-chase when they scored 344 for six with Babar contributing 119 and 55, while Abdullah scored 13 and a magnificent 160 not out.

In recognition of these performances, Babar has moved up one place to third in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings for Test Batters and is now the only player in international cricket to feature in the top three across all formats, while Abdullah has vaulted 23 places to break into the top-20 for the first time in 16th position.