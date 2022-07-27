IHC resumes hearing of NAB DG’s plea against PAC summons

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Wednesday (today) resume hearing of Director General (DG) National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Ma­jor (r) Shahzad Saleem’s petition against the sum­mons issued to him by the Public Accounts Commit­tee (PAC) to answer the sexual harassment charges against him as well as former NAB chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal by a woman Tayyaba Gul. A single bench of IHC comprising Acting Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq will conduct hearing of the petition wherein he had already barred the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) from taking any “coer­cive measure” against Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Major (r) Shahzad Saleem in this matter. Previously, Justice Aamer said in his written order that after hearing the counsel for the parties, the court was inclined to hear the respondents. He add­ed, “Let notice be issued to the respondents, who shall file report and parawise comments/reply, so as to reach this court before the next date of hear­ing.” He further said, “Meanwhile, no coercive mea­sure shall be adopted for procuring the attendance of the petitioner before the Public Accounts Com­mittee.” During the hearing, the Deputy Attorney General appeared before the court while Jhanazeb Khan Bharwana, Additional Prosecutor General (NAB), Islamabad also sought permission to ad­dress the arguments. He submitted that petition on the same subject has also been filed by the NAB. The additional prosecutor general (NAB) submitted that in light of the recent judgment of the SC, court had the jurisdiction to interfere in the matter inasmuch as the immunity granted to the Parliamentary pro­ceedings under Article 69 (1) of the Constitution.