Imarat draws huge turnout at Golf Floras II launch

ISLAMABAD PR – IMARAT Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups, has officially launched Golf Floras II, a luxury resort living project, at Bahria Garden City, Islamabad.

The opening ceremony was attended by CEO & Chairman Shafiq Akbar and Group Directors Farhan Javed, Arslan Javed, Sharjeel A. Ehmer and Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi. “The overwhelming response to Golf Floras II reflects the investors’ confidence in IMARAT to timely deliver quality projects,” stated Shafiq Akbar. “It also demonstrates the overall positive market sentiment and the fact that more people are tapping into luxury real estate.”

Potential buyers and investors were briefed at the event on the limited inventory available at exclusive rates. After the success of Golf Floras, IMARAT launched Golf Floras II as the biggest luxury residential complex in Islamabad, with the purpose of offering a premium lifestyle and redefining what it means to live in the capital. It has already been ranked as one of the world’s top 20 luxury resort living projects. It features more than 600 high-end condominiums with plush amenities and facilities, including a leisure deck, infinity pool, and an extensive golf course. With the aim of ushering in a paradigm shift in the real estate sector, IMARAT has already established its legacy as a company embarking on new frontiers in Pakistan’s real estate sector.