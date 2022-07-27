Our Staff Reporter

Islamia University’s annual budget approved by F&P Committee

BAHAWALPUR – The Finance and Planning Committee of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has approved budget recommendations worth Rs. 8,813.580 million (Rs 8.8 billion) for the financial year 2022-23.

The meeting of the committee was held at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus under the chairmanship of Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor. In the budget, special attention has been focused on the construction and development of the university, the promotion of research activities, and the welfare of students.

A record amount of 4,033.665 million rupees (4 billion rupees) has been allocated for development expenditure.

Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob termed the budget for the upcoming financial year as a history-making budget for the university which would lead the university on a new road of innovation and development. Extraordinary development projects would be launched in the university that would be examples of infrastructure and development.

Treasurer Prof. Dr. Abubakar told in the briefing that the budget deficit was controlled and turned into a surplus budget last year thanks to the best financial management. “This year, a special budget planning and events section has been set up in the Finance Branch, which will bring transparency and innovation in financial affairs with the help of the Directorate of IT, which will further reduce costs.”

In the meeting, committee members Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Abdul Majid Makki, Chairman, Department of Commerce, Prof. Dr. Rahila Khalid Qureshi, Chairperson, Department of Arabic, Sumira Malik, Member Syndicate, Shahsawar, Representative Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Punjab and Abdul Samad, Additional Treasurer, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur participated.

