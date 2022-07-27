‘ Judicial Coup’: Maryam says as SC removes Hamza
People of Pakistan have rejected SC decision: Marriyum n Questions different interpretations of two similar letters written by Shujat, Imran.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – Shortly after the Supreme Court’s verdict to place Parvez Elahi as Punjab’s Chief Minister while removing Hamza Shehbaz from the province’s top office on Tuesday, Pakistan’s coalition government, including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, strongly reacted to the apex court’s order. “Judicial coup,” PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet after the court order.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s decision, in which it termed ruling of Punjab Deputy Speaker about election of Chief Minister as null and void.
She was addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday night along-with other PML-N leaders, including Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata tarar. The Minister said lawyers of coalition government today also boycotted the Supreme Court’s proceedings saying people of Pakistan have rejected the decision. She said according to a letter written by Imran Khan as PTI Chairman, 25 members were not allowed to vote, they were de-seated. She said the current coalition government believes in democratic values, rule of law, and supremacy of constitution and the Parliament.
She further said Chaudhry Shujat Hussain as the party chief had also issued instructions that the votes of his 10 members should not be counted. Information Minister today’s decision would have been different, if full court had been formed. In his remarks, PML-N leader Ata Tarar said the government has reservations about decision of the Supreme Court, adding that justice delayed is justice denied.
Also, Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday questioned why there was difference in the interpretation of Imran Khan’s letter as party chief on April 3 and Chaudhry Shujat’s letter as party chief on July 22. In a statement, she said the question was why not a full court for hearing the petitions against deputy speaker Punjab Assembly ruling and why two separate verdicts on the similar letters. “Why different interpretations on the similar letters of Imran Khan and Chaudhry Shujat”, she asked.
She said if 25 dissident members of PTI were not allowed to vote on the letter of Imran Khan and they were de-seated and their votes were not counted, why after Chaudhry Shujat’s letter, his party MPAs should be allowed to vote and why their votes should be counted. The minister opined that the problem now was not whose government should be in Punjab, real problem was now of the constitution and justice. ‘Boycotting apex court proceedings is our right’
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar on Tuesday said it was their right to boycott the apex court proceedings as coalition parties had reservations over the three-member bench.