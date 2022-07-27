‘ Judicial Coup’: Maryam says as SC removes Hamza

People of Pakistan have rejected SC decision: Marriyum n Questions different interpretations of two similar letters written by Shujat, Imran.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – Shortly after the Su­preme Court’s verdict to place Parvez Elahi as Punjab’s Chief Minister while removing Hamza Shehbaz from the prov­ince’s top office on Tues­day, Pakistan’s coalition government, including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, strong­ly reacted to the apex court’s order. “Judicial coup,” PML-N Vice Pres­ident Maryam Nawaz said in a tweet after the court order.

Federal Minister for Information and Broad­casting Marriyum Au­rangzeb expressed con­cern over the Supreme Court’s decision, in which it termed ruling of Punjab Deputy Speak­er about election of Chief Minister as null and void.

She was addressing a news conference in Is­lamabad on Tuesday night along-with other PML-N leaders, includ­ing Malik Ahmed Khan and Ata tarar. The Min­ister said lawyers of co­alition government to­day also boycotted the Supreme Court’s pro­ceedings saying peo­ple of Pakistan have re­jected the decision. She said according to a let­ter written by Imran Khan as PTI Chairman, 25 members were not allowed to vote, they were de-seated. She said the current coa­lition government be­lieves in democratic values, rule of law, and supremacy of constitu­tion and the Parliament.

She further said Chaudhry Shujat Hussain as the par­ty chief had also issued in­structions that the votes of his 10 members should not be counted. Information Minister today’s decision would have been different, if full court had been formed. In his remarks, PML-N lead­er Ata Tarar said the govern­ment has reservations about decision of the Supreme Court, adding that justice delayed is justice denied.

Also, Marriyum Aurang­zeb Tuesday questioned why there was difference in the interpretation of Imran Khan’s letter as party chief on April 3 and Chaudhry Shujat’s letter as party chief on July 22. In a statement, she said the question was why not a full court for hear­ing the petitions against deputy speaker Punjab As­sembly ruling and why two separate verdicts on the sim­ilar letters. “Why different interpretations on the simi­lar letters of Imran Khan and Chaudhry Shujat”, she asked.

She said if 25 dissident members of PTI were not al­lowed to vote on the letter of Imran Khan and they were de-seated and their votes were not counted, why af­ter Chaudhry Shujat’s let­ter, his party MPAs should be allowed to vote and why their votes should be count­ed. The minister opined that the problem now was not whose government should be in Punjab, real problem was now of the constitution and justice. ‘Boycotting apex court proceedings is our right’

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar on Tuesday said it was their right to boycott the apex court proceedings as coalition parties had reser­vations over the three-mem­ber bench.