Staff Reporter

Karachi rains: Sinkhole emerges near Sindh CM house

KARACHI – A massive sinkhole opened up near Chief Minister’s (CM) House in Karachi after relentless rain flooded the port city for the third consecutive day. According to details, the sinkhole has emerged on a road near the Chief Minister’s (CM) House in Karachi after a 72-inch wide sewerage line running under the road burst due to increased water pressure. The larger sinkhole had been 10 feet deep.

The Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road leads from PIDC Chowk to Clifton in the red zone of Karachi. Meanwhile, the police have put a barrier around the sinkhole to avoid any possible accident, disrupting traffic.

 

Torrential rains continued for third day on Tuesday in Karachi. Due to heavy rainfall, most of the city areas remained submerged in water, with all major highways flooded, causing serious difficulties to the city’s inhabitants and paralysing normal life.

 

The urban flooding triggered by the monsoon rains also inundated Urdu Bazaar. Books, copies and other stuff in large quantity has been damaged due to floodwater.

