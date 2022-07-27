KP CS directs to finalise security for Muharram

PESHAWAR – Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash has directed concerned authorities to finalize comprehensive security arrangements for maintaining law and order and ensuring peace during Muharram.

District Administration, Police and Security Agencies through joint efforts should ensure peace during the Muharram, instructed Chief Secretary, on Tuesday, while presiding over a meeting held to review preparations for Muharram.

Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Secretary Auqaf, concerned Divisional Commissioners, Additional IG Police, Pakistan Army officials, Regional Police Officers including Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers participated in the meeting through video link.

Secretary Home apprised the meeting that arrangements for Muharram are being finalized and all involved departments are activated. He further informed that PESCO and TESCO have been asked to ensure an uninterrupted power supply on the 9th and 10th Muharram. He said relevant authorities are being approached to prevent hate speech and inflammatory content on social media.

He further said control rooms will be established in the Home Department and at the district level which will immediately report any untoward incident to the provincial government.

Chief Secretary directed to chalk out comprehensive security plan for sensitive districts and give special focus to trouble spots. He said that all district officers should stay in their districts during Muharram and keep a close eye on the situation. Chief Secretary stressed on implementation of Covid-19 SOPs in processions and majalis (Shiatees religious gatherings).