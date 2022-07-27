Agencies

Malaysia reports 3,300 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia recorded 3,300 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,654,951, according to the health ministry. Among the new infections were two new imported cases and 3,298 local transmissions, data released by the ministry showed. Nine new deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,923. The ministry reported 5,227 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian country, raising the total number of cases cured and discharged to 4,572,712. Currently there are 46,316 active cases recorded in Malaysia, with 51 of them held in intensive care and 28 in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 14,654 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday and that 85.9 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 84 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.5 percent have received a  first booster dose while 0.9 percent have received a second booster dose.

