Martyrdom anniversary of Capt Sarwar Shaheed being observed today

The 74th martyrdom anniversary of Captain Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed is being observed today (Wednesday).

Muhammad Sarwar was born on November 10, 1910 at Singhori village in Gujjar Khan.

He was commissioned in Punjab Regiment during 1944.

He was awarded with Nishan-e-Haider for laying down his life during the first Pakistan-India war in 1948.