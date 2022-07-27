Maryam likely to get ‘powerful’ role in PML-N

Proposal under consideration to make incumbent president Shehbaz Sharif as party chairman by replacing Raja Zafar while Maryam likely to replace Shehbaz.

ISLAMABAD – The ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is likely to make some key changes in its cen­tral leadership by giving a more prominent and powerful role to its incumbent Senior Vice Presi­dent Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Well-placed party sources in­formed that it has been decided on the ‘highest level’ that Mary­am Nawaz Sharif will be made president of the Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz in lieu of the incumbent president and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who will vacate the position after be­coming chairman of the party by replacing Raja Zafar ul Haq.

It is no secret anymore that the party leadership including Nawaz Sharif are unhappy over the role of party’s incumbent Chairman Raja Zafar ul Haq in the by-election in PP-7, Rawal­pindi, where his son and former MPA Raja Muhammad Ali was re­fused party ticket and the same was awarded to Raja Sagheer Ahmed — a turncoat of PTI, who was de-seated after voting Ham­za Shehbaz Sharif in Punjab As­sembly. Raja Zafar ul Haq did not honour the party decision in the by-elections and he never came up to support the party candi­dates. The party candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmed even alleged that he had supported the PTI candidate under the cover.

Party sources informed that Raja Zafar-ul-Haq was already out of touch with party affairs due to his illness and now af­ter the by-elections, the ‘gap’ has been increased between him and the party’s top leader­ship. Though, the party ranks are tightlipped on it and they are neither refuting the infor­mation nor they are in posi­tion to accept it on the record. However, while responding to a question on Tuesday at Islam­abad regarding the possibility of new assignments given to her, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said there are several things under discussion but will see when something will finally happen.

The party at large is under pressure due to a clear defeat to its candidates across Punjab in the recent by-elections and ac­cording to the sources, a major reshuffle in party’s hierarchy is expected anytime soon. At pres­ent, Maryam Nawaz Sharif is holding the office of Senior Vice President but she ever enjoyed a privilege to remain on the centre stage due to her boldness and courage to carry the ‘narrative’.

The sources informed that the top leadership of the party has decided to give the public’s front to Maryam Nawaz to tackle but by giving her a prominent and powerful position in the party to continue the legacy of her father. However, a final decision in this regard would be made and an­nounced by Nawaz Sharif after consulting senior party leader­ship once the ongoing uncertain­ty would be ended in Punjab