Maulana Azad urges Ulema, Zakireen to promote harmony

MULTAN – Convener Ittehad-e-Bain-ul-Muslimeen Committee Punjab and Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Pakistan, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad Tuesday urged Ulema and Zakireen to discourage objectionable speeches and strengthen adherence of people to the spirit of Ittehad-e-Bain-ul-Muslimeen and Paigham-e-Pakistan for lasting peace.

Maulana Azad, who is the Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore and dubbed as ambassador of peace, chaired a divisional peace committee meeting with a view to strengthen the bond of love and unity among Ulema from different schools of thought and its propagation among the people for overall peace particularly during the upcoming holy month of Muharram ul Haram.

Maulana Azad reached Multan leading a delegation of Ulema including Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Abdul Wahab Ropari, Allama Rasheed Turrabi, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Maulana Nadeem Qamar, Maulana Masood Qasim Qasmi, Maulana Abdur Rahman, Mufti Imran Anwar, Syed Naubahar Shah, Hussain Mehdi, Allama Sajjad Hussain Jawwad Naqvi, Mufti Syed Ashiq Hussain Shah, Maulana Bilal Naqshbandi, Maulana Qazi Abdul Ghaffar, Mulazim Hussain Dogar, Khalil Ur Rahman, Maulana Abu Sufiyan hanfi, Maulana Aslam Siddiqui, Maulana Ubauidullah, Mufti Muhammad Idrees, Maulana Ashfaq Ahmad, Malik Khawar Husnain Bhutta, Syed Ali Raza Gardezi, Mian Ajmal Abbas, Pir Khizar Hayat, Sahabzada Syed Abdul Basir Azad and others.

Bond of love and unity among Ulema to be strenghthened

Commissioner Multan Amir Khatak, RPO Multan Riffat Mukhtar Raja, zonal administrator Auqaf Gohar Mustafa, deputy commissioners, DPOs from Multan division, AC Multan Khawaja Umair besides Ulema, Mashaikh, and members of peace committees attended the meeting.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that Paigham-e-Pakistan was a complete code of ethics and advocacy under this thinking was proving helpful in defeating the nefarious designs of enemies of the country.

It was high time this thinking be advocated further by Ulema from all schools of thought, he added. He said that hate speech must be discouraged and avoided.

He said, Islam was the religion of peace and urged people from all schools of thought to be courteous and tolerant to one another.

The meeting concluded with prayers for solidarity of the country, unity of muslim ummah, protection of Harmain Shareefain, and liberation of Indian Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.