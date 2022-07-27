Our Staff Reporter

Meeting reviews prices of ghee, availability of palm oil

LAHORE    –    Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) delegation, led by its Chairman Tariqullah Sufi, and Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi, re­viewed the prices of ghee and avail­ability of palm oil in a meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the secre­tary assured that benefits of cut in palm oil prices in the interna­tional market would be passed on to the end consumer and ghee prices would be fixed in consulta­tion with stakeholders.

PVMA Chairman Tari qullah Sufi urged that ghee prices should be fixed keeping in view the duties and taxes imposed by Customs and other departments as well as fast changing and upward trend in dollar rate.

DG Industries Imran Hamid Sheikh and other members of PVMA delegation including Arif Qasim were also present.

