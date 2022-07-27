Meta, Zindagi Trust join hands to launch child safety campaign

ISLAMABAD PR – Meta and Zindagi Trust are collaborating to launch a broad-based awareness and stakeholder engagement campaign to curb the spread of harmful content related to child safety in online space.

Under the arrangement, a series of policy roundtables will be organised with local CSOs and policy stakeholders working in the areas of both digital safety and child rights. The partnering institutions will also carry forward their on-going campaign to raise awareness regarding actions individual social media users can take to curb the spread of content depicting abuse or violence against children across cyberspace.

The first of the series of three roundtables was held this week at one of the Zindagi Trust Schools in Karachi. These roundtables are expected to provide a conducive platform for meaningful engagement amongst local organisations to give recommendations to Meta as well as key government agencies including, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) and other important industry stakeholders to tackle the sensitive issues pertaining to child safety in Pakistan. The prime objective of this program is to raise awareness on the harms of sharing such content and the importance of reporting through existing mechanisms and methods of reporting malicious content on social media. The campaign uses informative videos to educate social media users about reporting inappropriate content through proper channels instead of sharing it on social media, which can cause further harm to young victims.

 

