Miftah Ismail, Bilawal discuss country’s political, economic situation

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday discussed the current political and economic situation of the country and various financial issues related to Pakistan’s Missions abroad.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue held a meeting with Foreign Minister at Finance Division yesterday. Finance minister extended warm welcome to Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Various financial issues related to Pakistan’s Missions abroad and Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also discussed during the meeting. Finance minister acknowledged the importance and contribution of foreign Missions abroad and assured the foreign minister to address their financial issues through appropriate procedures and directed the relevant authorities to expedite the process for resolution of these issues. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Foreign Secretary, Chairman FBR and senior officers of Finance Division and MoFA attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, in other development, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting with delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) at Finance Division. The delegation apprised the chair about issues and challenges faced by this sector related to income tax, sales tax refunds, deferred payment claims and exchange rate. They requested the help from the government to address these issues. Finance minister stressed that present government is providing the conducive and friendly environment to the business community and assured the delegation that concrete steps are being taken to build up their confidence. The finance minister directed the relevant authorities to take the required steps for resolving their concerns. The delegation thanked the finance minister for cooperation and addressing the issues positively.