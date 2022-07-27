Millions suffer amid heavy rain

KARACHI – A massive sinkhole opened up near Chief Minister’s (CM) House in Karachi after relentless rain flooded the port city for the third consecutive day.

According to details, the sinkhole has emerged on a road near the Chief Minister’s (CM) House in Karachi after a 72-inch wide sewerage line running under the road burst due to increased water pressure. The larger sinkhole had been 10 feet deep. The Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road leads from PIDC Chowk to Clifton in the red zone of Karachi. Meanwhile, the police have put a barrier around the sinkhole to avoid any possible accident, disrupting traffic.

Torrential rains continued for third day on Tuesday in Karachi. Due to heavy rainfall, most of the city areas remained submerged in water, with all major highways flooded, causing serious difficulties to the city’s inhabitants and paralysing normal life. The urban flooding triggered by the monsoon rains also inundated Urdu Bazaar. Books, copies and other stuff in large quantity has been damaged due to floodwater.

Low-pressure area likely to move to Balochistan coastal areas: PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast sporadic rainfall with thunderstorm in Karachi as the low-pressure area today likely to move to Baluchistan coastal areas. Low-pressure area inducing strong monsoon currents persist over central and western Sindh caused widespread extremely heavy rainfall across Sindh. The system likely to move to Baluchistan coastal areas.

Rainfall likely to continue in Karachi division and Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando M Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Ghotki and Kashmore districts till today or tomorrow.

The Met Office has warned against likely urban flooding or water-logging in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin and other districts during the forecast period.

Persistent heavy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella, and Hub and along Kirthar Range may put pressure on Hub Dam and Flash Flooding in Dadu and Jamshoro districts and downstream.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert during the forecast period and take necessary actions. It should be noted that more than 200 mm of rain has been recorded in Karachi since yesterday, due to which there is a situation of urban flooding in the entire city. Several feet of water is standing on several roads, while water has also entered in houses in low-lying areas.

Torrential rains continue to lash Karachi for third day; Most of city areas remain submerged in water

Meanwhile, Considering the increase in electrocution cases, the Institute of Family Medicine at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures against electrical hazards.

Experts suggested that people should stay away from the electric poles and desist from attempting to free somebody in contact with an electrical power line, said the statement released here on Tuesday. If the emergency personnel are unable to turn the power off, they should try to separate the victim using a non-conductive object such as a dry wooden stick, they added.

JSMU Vice Chancellor Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that during emergencies, the general public should remain extra vigilant and avoid taking risks in the absence of medical assistance or any health professional. He added that Jinnah Sindh Medical University provided research-based recommendations and first aid measures that could be safely used at the time of occurrence.

Chairperson Institute of Family Medicine-JSMU Professor Marie Andrades said that in case of electrocution, the victim’s organs may be badly affected, the blood in the body may be burnt and the damaged tissue could affect the person’s mental health resulting in fatal injuries.

She further added that electrocution victim may experience amnesia, seizure, or respiratory arrest. It is advisable to immediately notify the relevant authorities, center, or police immediately, or resort to the emergency helpline numbers provided by the government, she said.

Assistant Professor Kiran Zeeshan also advised that it’s prudent to get pre-hospital care while transferring the electrocuted person who should be placed on his left side during transfer to hospital. She stressed upon taking special care of children during rain and educating them about the dangers of electrocution.

Professor Andrades further advised to refrain from touching electric poles and wires or any low-lying power lines, earth all electrical appliances, and place a dry towel on the floor before using an iron, avoid coming in contact with water or any object in water near a downed power line.