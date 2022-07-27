Monsoon rains likely to continue across country

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) Tuesday indicated chances of monsoon rains to con­tinue this week in most parts of the country that may trigger land­slides and urban flooding in the vulnerable areas.

The monsoon currents are con­tinuously penetrating in the coun­try and likely to shift and intensi­fy in upper and central parts of the country from July 27 (Wednesday).

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain-wind/ thundershower with scat­tered heavy falls are expect­ed in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltis­tan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhe­lum, Sialkot, Narowal, La­hore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Ra­janpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Ba­hawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Ra­himyar Khan, Khanpur, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbot­tabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and D.I. Khan from July 27-31 with occasional gaps. More rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls are expect­ed in Quetta, Chaman, Har­nai, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseer­abad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacco­babad from 27- 31 July with occasional gaps. About the possible impacts, heavy rains may generate urban flood­ing in Rawalpindi,Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mar­dan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 27-31.Flash flooding is also ex­pected in local Nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sha­kargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from July 27-31 while in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Shera­ni, Sibbi, Bolan and hill tor­rents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period. Catchment areas of Ravi, Jhe­lum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing wa­ter level to rise significant­ly during the forecast peri­od. The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Gali­yat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the fore­cast period.