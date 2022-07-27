News Desk

Moonis advises Rana to read constitution before imposing governor’s rule

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi on Wednesday lashed at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah over his recent warning to impose governor’s rule in Punjab, saying that he should read the constitution before making illogical statements about the governor’s rule.

PML-Q leader took to Twitter and said even though it hasn’t been 24 hours since Pervaiz Elahi has sworn in but the interior minister has lost his senses.

Taking a dig at the Interior Minister, Rana said, “Now it’s time to hold you accountable over the Model Town massacre.”

