More rain expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, KP

More rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, upper and central Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next twelve hours.

Isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and north eastern Balochistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-seven, Peshawar twenty-nine, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit twenty-three, and Murree seventeen degree centigrade.

 

 

