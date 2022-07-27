MPs ask MoC to prepare comprehensive briefings on its attached depts

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce has directed the Ministry of Commerce to prepare comprehensive briefings on its attached departments and ongoing projects for the next meeting.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Commerce was held yesterday, in the Parliament House, Islamabad, under the chairmanship of Raza Rabbani Khar, MNA. The parliamentary committee has directed the ministry to give briefing on e-commerce, foreign trade, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), national food security and the performance of trade & investment ministers/ counsellor posted in Pakistan’s Trade Missions abroad in next meeting.

The Minister for Commerce congratulated Raza Rabbani Khar, MNA, the newly elected chairman of the Committee, and assured full cooperation from the Ministry of Commerce. The Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, briefed the Committee on the role of the Ministry of Commerce, its attached departments and organizations and replied to a number of questions and queries of chairman and members of the committee on the performance of the Ministry and working of its attached depts.

The Committee deferred the briefing on current status on GSP Plus and discussion on “The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022” for the next meeting of the Committee. The Committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meetings held on 24th February and 30th June, 2022. The meeting was attended by Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, Usman Ibrahim, Ms. Wajiha Akram, Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Mrs Tahira Aurangzeb, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Ms. Farukh Khan, MNAs. The meeting was also attended by Syed Naveed Qamar, Honourable Minister of Commerce along with Secretary and Senior Officers/officials from the Ministry of Commerce.