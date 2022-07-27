MTI-HMC forms mobile teams for corona vaccination

Peshawar – Medical Teaching Institute, Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar has formed mobile teams for Corona vaccination of all the people coming to the hospital including patients, their attendants, vendors, and other visitors.

These teams will administer on-the-spot Covid vaccination to those who visit Accident and Emergency (A&E), Out Patient Department (OPD), ICUs, and administrative sections or are admitted to different wards of the hospital. Individuals, who have not received the Corona vaccine will be given the first dose and those who had their last Covid dose three to six months earlier will get a booster jab after registration.

Nursing Director of the hospital Awal Khan said that as per the instructions of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with the guidance of Dean MTI-HMC Prof. Dr Zahid Aman, Corona vaccination mobile teams were formed for the visitors. These teams will be visiting different areas of the hospital from 8 am to 4 pm to provide free Covid vaccination services.

In this regard, Hospital Director Dr Shehzad Faisal said that apart from the patients coming to the hospital and their attendants, the hospital staff and vendors will also be vaccinated.

Corona vaccination mobile teams vaccinated 34 people on the first day, in which 5 people were given the first corona vaccine. Giving details, the hospital director said that the hospitals have provided these teams with Pfizer, Sinopharm, and Sinovac to facilitate more people and prevent the spread of Coronavirus. He added that so far MTI-HMC has administered 229,113 corona vaccines including booster doses.