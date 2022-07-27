Agencies

Muharram ul Haram arrangements finalized on emergency basis

MULTAN – Commissioner Multan Aamir Khattak said on Tuesday that Moharram arrangements were being made on emergency basis across the division. He said this while chairing a meeting which was also attended by RPO Riffat Mukhtar Raja and some other officials here. Aamir Khattak directed officers to make exemplary arrangements of security and cleanliness along routes and other places of worship.  The construction work, affected by the rainy spell should be repaired as early as possible.  WASA, Mepco and Solid Waste Management Company should make their plan ready to facilitate the citizens. He also hinted third party audit of all development schemes.      RPO Multan Riffat Mukhtar Raja also informed about arrangements for peaceful environment. There will be no change in procession routes and their timing, he clarified.

 

 

