My city, my responsibility

I am a student of Class IV at Bahria College Karachi. I want to draw attention to the garbage and drainage problems around my area and in our city as a whole. Most people throw garbage outside of their houses, offices, shops or on the street. This way of disposal of garbage causes many problems for the people living or visiting the area, including the spread of Tuberculosis, pneumonia, diarrhoea, severe cough and an extensive list of infections and diseases spread by the accumulation of garbage. The odour of garbage mixes with the air we breathe and it ultimately affects our lungs as well.

The drain blockages are also caused by the garbage stuck in the drains and we see a pool of drainage water accumulated due to improper waste management.

The accumulated water not only deteriorates our health but also damages our roads and vehicles.

We, as responsible citizens of this country, should not wait for any government agency to clean our streets and we should, by ourselves, make sure to dispose of our garbage and keep our area and city clean.

The responsible government agency should also do their part as it is their responsibility that roads are maintained and are free from garbage.

AYESHA ALMZ,

Karachi.