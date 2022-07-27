NA session: PM Shehbaz promises maximum relief to citizens affected by rains

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday announced maximum relief to the masses affected by rains in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Addressing a National Assembly session in the federal capital, the prime minister talked about the country’s faltering economy, the troubles that the government faced in a bid to rectify the situation, and the devastation caused by the monsoon rainfalls in the country, among other issues.

PM Shehbaz said that the coalition government was aware of the destruction caused by the rains and added that for this purpose, it has held meetings with all the provincial governments.

He said that the provincial governments are working day and night in areas where people lost their lives and suffered economically due to the rains.

“The federal government has decided to increase the relief package for those affected by the rains,” the premier said, adding that a meeting will take place tomorrow to discuss the provision of relief to the people.

The premier said that the federal government will work with the principal governments to overcome the losses and help the farmers who suffered the most.