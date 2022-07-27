NADRA deploys its ‘IT turnkey solution’ in pilot phase of Digital Census

ISLAMABAD – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has deployed Digital Census Solution in the pilot phase of the country’s first digital census.

The pilot phase of digital census has already commenced in 429 census blocks of 83 tehsil across four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) from July 20.

The Second Census Monitoring Committee on the progress of the pilot phase in the digital census presided over by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal was held at the Ministry of Planning and Development. Representatives from Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Finance Ministry, NADRA, Council of Common Interests (CCI), National Telecom Corporation (NTC), all provinces, AJK and GB were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik said, “Developing digital solution for digital census while using modern Agile Methodology in just three-week time was indeed an uphill task.” Considering it a call of national duty, NADRA software developers worked their fingers to the bones from dawn to dusk and successfully developed the comprehensive solution within the squeezed timeframe, he added. “The future of a country’s democracy and economy hinges on accurate census numbers.”

Malik said that during the ongoing pilot phase of the digital census, so far 59,569 structures, and 58, 882 households have been listed and 74,536 populations have been enumerated.

He told the meeting that the comprehensive digital solution included development and deployment of android based house listings and enumeration application synchronized with global positioning system (GPS) and geographical information system (GIS), data centre services, and call centre services. Furthermore, the technical support centres have been established at each tehsil level along with an online web portal for the general public with other allied services. “The system will ensure accuracy, accountability and transparency throughout the process,” the chairman NADRA was quoted as saying in the meeting.

The android-based census digital applications have online and offline support with seamless data synchronization feature. The system will continue to support PBS in all three stages of census i.e. pre census stage, census stage and post census stage, he added.

NADRA is also extending data centre services for centralised repository of census data along with digital imageries at PBS. In addition to that, an exclusive web portal along with call-centre services has also been developed. A user-friendly web-based portal has a self-enumeration feature which enables the general public to register in case of their non-availability at the time of census, according to the details released by the authority.

It is also pertinent to mention that the CCI had directed to conduct the digital census using modern digital technology. As a result, PBS signed an agreement with NADRA on June 20 for preparation of a comprehensive digital solution for carrying out the first ever digital census in the country in 2022.