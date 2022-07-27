No objection to next Army Chief’s early appointment under relevant laws: Alvi

Urges political parties to find solutions to economic woes.

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has said that he would have no objection to early appointment of next Army chief, if it was initiated through the laid down procedure under relevant laws and with the formal approval of relevant institutions.

During an interaction with journal­ists at the President House on Tues­day, he said that role of the army was clearly defined under articles 8(3) (a), 39, 243 to 245 and entry No 1&2 of the Fourth Schedule of the Consti­tution. The president ruled out pres­idential system and said that the par­liamentary system was a tried and tested system and had evolved over a period of time as the best-suited sys­tem for our country.

The president said that there was a need for the political parties to find solutions to financial and economic woes faced by the country through a consultative process and to take steps to manage the rising inflation in the country.

He said that uncertain political and economic situation in any coun­try can expand polarisation in so­ciety which was detrimental to ev­eryone’s interest, therefore, all stakeholders should take meaning­ful steps to bring about political and economic stability through a consul­tative process while remaining with­in the bounds of the Constitution and relevant laws of the country.

The president said that all pillars of the state and institutions should play their constitutional role while remaining within the bounds of law for holding free and fair elections, whenever held, to pave the path for the setting up a government which truly reflected the aspirations and hopes of the people of Pakistan.

“Only a government that comes to power through transparent, free and fair elections can provide much-needed political, financial and economic stability to the country,” he maintained.

The president said, he had a good working relationship with the cur­rent government and had no con­frontation with the prime minister. He stated that he had received 74 summaries from the present gov­ernment out of which 69 summaries had been assented to without any delay. “The Budget bill was signed immediately as it was received,” he said, adding that he did not receive any directions from the PTI’s leader­ship in relation to his official duties and conduct.

Replying to a question, he said that he believed in making the right deci­sions without any fear or favour.

He further stated that he was ready to play his role in facilitating a consultative process amongst the political parties, only if all the stakeholders asked him to play such a role.

Responding to a question regard­ing the establishment of a parliamen­tary committee on Article 06 against him, he said that he had been per­forming his duties as president with­in the bounds of the Constitution and prescribed laws and procedures and with a clear conscience, however, he would clarify his position whenever if such a situation arose