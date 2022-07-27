Now, PTI ‘at ease’ to push for early elections
ISLAMABAD – The much-anticipated but watertight decision of the Supreme Court that struck down the election of Hamza Shehbaz as chief minister Punjab has brought the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a comfortable position to push the ruling coalition for early elections.
The decision of the three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has not only brought the PTI back into power in Punjab, the country’s largest province, just over three months after its ouster but has also paved the way for the fresh election—the only solution to end this on-going political instability and chaos.
Though the ruling coalition was already expecting such a decision but even then, it is shocking for them, especially for the PML-N who has been not only dethroned from its power-base but also it has limited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s rule to the centre only. The recapture of power in Punjab by PTI would also prove a big blow for the on-going investigations in corruption cases against its leaders including Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife. These investigations were being carried out by the Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, which comes under the administrative control of the provincial government.
From the day one since PTI was ousted from power, the opposition party has been demanding the fresh election after dissolution of assemblies but the ruling coalition turned a deaf ear to the call of early polls. With the election of Pervaiz Ellahi as the new chief executive of the province, the PTI now holds power in two provinces, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It can now use the option of dissolution of both provincial assemblies to force PM Shehbaz’s central government to announce early elections.
Before the next general elections, PTI wants to sit with all the parties in the ruling coalition on the negotiation table to bring another ‘electoral reforms’, and to reconstitute the Election Commission of Pakistan – its two primary demands at the moment. Background discussions with some senior party leaders point out that the major opposition party in the centre first would seek from the ruling coalition to announce the date of the fresh elections before holding talks on these two issues. Besides this, the only sticking point right now is the appointment of the next Army chief as the incumbent Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is set to retire in November this year.