NTDC BoD approves Grid Code 2022

LAHORE – The Board of Directors of NTDC has approved draft Grid Code 2022 for onward submission to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). The Grid Code is prepared on international standards by NTDC team, which is an essential requirement of the regulation of electric network supply and delivery system.

NTDC team has completed the revised Grid Code in the light of upcoming CTBCM market, new technologies, new voltage levels and increased penetration of renewable energy in Pakistan’s power sector including KE. The chairman BoD, Naveed Ismail appreciated the strenuous efforts of the team which prepared the Draft Grid Code 2022. Managing Director NTDC Dr. Engr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan also highlighted the synergy and commitment of the team how they took this challenging task in a difficult situation and managed to produce quality document based on international standards.

 

