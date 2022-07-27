News Desk

One killed, four injured in truck, car collision in Loralai

One person was killed and four other sustained injuries in collision between a car and truck in Loralai in Balochistan province on Wednesday.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Dera Road in Loralai where a rashly driven truck collided with a car, killing one person on the spot and injuring four other.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Rescue sources informed the two women were among the injured persons.

