Over 30,000 tourists visit scenic spots in single day

ISLAMABAD – As many as 30,245 tourists visited different scenic spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in a single day to enjoy the pleasant weather.
According to the statistics issued by the KP Integrated Tourism Development Project (KITE) on Tuesday, out of the total, 8,500 tourists visited Galiyat, 11,800 Kaghan/Naran, 6,000 Malam Jabba, 1,800 Chitral Lower and 145 visited Upper Dir areas on 25th July. Different places of KP are known for low temperature in summer season and are the main reason of attraction for tourists from plain cities.
According to Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), the hotel industry was doing a good business due to rise in summer tourism.

