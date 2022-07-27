News Desk

PAC summons ex-PM’s secretary Azam Khan on Aug 11

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the National Assembly (NA) has summoned Azam Khan, secretary to ex-prime minister Imran Khan, on August 11, 2022 for questioning in Tayyab Gul sexual harassment case.

Besides that corruption references of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government such as Billion Tree Tsunami and Malam Jabba will also come under discussion at the NA body meeting.

The PAC has directed the secretary Establishment to ensure Azam’s presence at the meeting.

