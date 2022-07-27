Pak Army, FC distribute food, ration among flood affectees

Tank – Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) South distributed cooked food and ration bags among the flood affectees in village Ranwal on the outskirts of the city.

According to details, cooked food was distributed among over 400 people and ration bags to thirty families. The district administration also distributed tents among the flood-affected families of Ranwal village. It is to mention here that due to heavy rains; the water inundated the village and later on flash floods caused damage to various houses.

Pak Army, FC South, District Administration, Rescue 1122, local police, and volunteers were immediately mobilized to rescue people in the affected areas and provide all possible facilitation.

The affected people highly appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Army, FC South and the district administration for great efforts to rescue people. They also demanded the government conduct an immediate survey to ascertain the losses of affected people and compensate for their losses.