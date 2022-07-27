Pakistan chess team to participate in Chennai World Chess Olympiad

LAHORE-Pakistan’s 13-member team will participate in the World Chess Olympiad scheduled to be held in Chennai, India from July 28 to August 10. Chess Federation Pakistan (CFP) President Hanif Qureshi disclosed this at a press conference held here at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday. Hanif Qureshi informed that as many as 190 countries are participating in the World Chess Olympiad. Pakistan’s 13-member contingent will consist of five women, five men and three officials. The captain of the men’s team is National Champion Aamir Karim while National Champion Mehak Gul will lead the women’s team. CFP General Secretary Umar Khan, Finance Secretary Raja Gohar Iqbal and the members of the Pakistani team participating in the World Chess Olympiad were also present on this occasion. “We are not just investing in the players, we are also working to arrange sponsorships for professional coaches, which is extremely important for long term expansion and success of chess in Pakistan,” said Umar Khan and added: “That is why the federation has also engaged an international grandmaster to coach the team, for the first time in its history.”