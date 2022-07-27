Agencies

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA’s ‘preposterous’ remarks on CPEC

ISLAMABAD    –    Pakistan on Tuesday categorically rejected as “baseless and misguided” the remarks made by the official spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on China Pakistan Econom­ic Corridor (CPEC), calling it an effort to politicise the project. The Foreign Office spokesperson, in a statement, said CPEC was a transformational proj­ect and a harbinger of stability, mutual coopera­tion and shared development for the region.

“As a flagship of the Belt and Road Initiative and hallmark of the Pakistan-China All-Weather Stra­tegic Cooperative Partnership, CPEC provides a vehicle for the people of the region to break from zero-sum approaches,” he remarked.

He said China’s investment in CPEC had helped Pakistan overcome the energy and infrastructural bottlenecks that once constrained growth and de­velopment. “Attempts to cast aspersions over CPEC show India’s insecurity as well as the pursuit of a hegemonic agenda that has held back socio-eco­nomic development in South Asia for decades,” he commented. While rejecting India’s fallacious as­sertion that CPEC impinges on its “sovereignty and territorial integrity”, the spokesperson point­ed out that it was in fact India that was illegally oc­cupying the state of Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades while perpetrating gross and wide­spread human rights violations and effectuating blatant territorial and demographic changes in the occupied territory in complete contravention of international law and relevant UNSC resolutions.

He said India’s attempts to mislead the inter­national community about the status of Jammu and Kashmir and to hide its atrocities against the Kashmiri people would never succeed.

