ISLAMABAD – As many as 371 new Covid-19 cases and one death from across the coun­try were reported during the last twenty-four hours. Ac­cording to the National In­stitute of Health, a total of 13,439 tests were conducted on Monday and the positivity ratio remained 2.76 percent. According to the officials, one hundred and eighty four pa­tients were in critical care on Monday.