News Desk

Pakistan reports 620 coronavirus cases, 4 deaths in one day

Pakistan has reported four deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to ,551,871. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,474 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 620 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 16,704 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 620 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.71 percent.

