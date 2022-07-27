Agencies

Parliament has authority to review SC powers, says Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD    –   Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday said the parliament has the authority to review Supreme Court’s powers on evaluation of judges, formation of bench, allocation of cases and the suo moto jurisdiction of the apex court. The Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz had reservation on the three-member bench since the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but always respected the judiciary, he said while talking to a pri­vate news channel. He said PML-N would continue serving the country and would follow the law as always took measures for independence judiciary. Dastgir said that all institutions including Supreme Court are the production of Constitution. He said PML-N and its allied parties demanded of full court bench on chief minister Punjab election for broader interest of 120 million people of the province. The federal govt would work with chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for development of the coun­try. Replying to a question, he said PTI in its tenure misused the law and jailed their opponents in fake cases. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Power Khur­ram Dastgir on Tuesday invited the American com­panies to take part in solar energy plans of govt.

