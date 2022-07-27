Pervaiz Elahi to take oath as Punjab CM at Aiwan-e-Sadr

The oath-taking ceremony of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the office of Chief Minister of Punjab will be held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad, Dunya News reported.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will administer the oath of office to Pervaiz Elahi at 2:00 am today (Wednesday) after the Punjab governor refused to do so.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down the ruling of the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker in the chief minister s election case.