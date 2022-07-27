Staff Reporter

PM says no compromise on Parliament’s supremacy

Fazl calls SC verdict ‘judicial murder.

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD   –   Reacting to the Su­preme Court of Paki­stan’s verdict in the Punjab Chief Minis­ter’s election case, Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif Tuesday said that the apex court hurt people’s ex­pectations for justice.

Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz penned that the constitution has assigned state pow­ers to parliament, ad­ministration and ju­diciary but it has also mandated all the insti­tutions to work within the specified limits.

“No institution can interfere in the au­thority of another and there will be no compromise on the supremacy of the Con­stitution and Parliament,” he wrote. The requirement of the reputation of the ju­diciary and the quality of justice was that a full court should be formed so that justice would not only be done but also be seen to be done, but the judicial deci­sion would fulfil the expec­tations of the legal commu­nity, citizens, the media and the people for justice,” PM added Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif spoke to his el­der brother and former prime minister Nawaz Shar­if over phone before and after Supreme Court of Pa­kistan verdict , declaring Parvez Elahi as Chief Min­ister of Punjab , and dis­solving the government of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif into confidence on overall situation and agreed that all steps would be tak­en in accordance with Con­stitution and law. Mean­while, an in-camera meeting of the ruling PDM also held in Islamabad and discussed in detailed the verdict of the Supreme Court of Paki­stan. The alliance, according to sources was in consen­sus to take all possible mea­sures to protect its interests in the province. According to sources, option of impo­sition of Governor’s Rule in Punjab was also discussed; however, no final decision was taken as there was no consensus on the proposal

