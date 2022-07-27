PM says no compromise on Parliament’s supremacy
Fazl calls SC verdict ‘judicial murder.
LAHORE/ISLAMABAD – Reacting to the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s verdict in the Punjab Chief Minister’s election case, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that the apex court hurt people’s expectations for justice.
Taking to Twitter, Shehbaz penned that the constitution has assigned state powers to parliament, administration and judiciary but it has also mandated all the institutions to work within the specified limits.
“No institution can interfere in the authority of another and there will be no compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament,” he wrote. The requirement of the reputation of the judiciary and the quality of justice was that a full court should be formed so that justice would not only be done but also be seen to be done, but the judicial decision would fulfil the expectations of the legal community, citizens, the media and the people for justice,” PM added Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif over phone before and after Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict , declaring Parvez Elahi as Chief Minister of Punjab , and dissolving the government of Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took Nawaz Sharif into confidence on overall situation and agreed that all steps would be taken in accordance with Constitution and law. Meanwhile, an in-camera meeting of the ruling PDM also held in Islamabad and discussed in detailed the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. The alliance, according to sources was in consensus to take all possible measures to protect its interests in the province. According to sources, option of imposition of Governor’s Rule in Punjab was also discussed; however, no final decision was taken as there was no consensus on the proposal